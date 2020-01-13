Όσκαρ 2020: Αυτή είναι η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες! Οι εκπλήξεις

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα (13/1) τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ με το «Joker» του Τοντ Φίλιπς να ηγείται της φετινής κούρσας των υποψηφιοτήτων συγκεντρώνοντας 11 (στις κατηγορίες: καλύτερης ταινίας, σκηνοθεσίας, Α’ ανδρικού ρόλου, διασκευασμένου σεναρίου, φωτογραφίας, μοντάζ, ήχου, ηχητικού μοντάζ, κοστουμιών, μουσικής, μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις), και τις ταινίες των Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε («Ο Ιρλανδός»), Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο («Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ») και Σαμ Μέντες («1917») να ακολουθούν με 10. Τα «Παράσιτα» του Μπονγκ Τζουν- Χο, μια ταινία από τη Νότια Κορέα, συγκεντρώνουν 6 υποψηφιότητες συμπεριλαμβανομένων εκείνων της καλύτερης ταινίας, σκηνοθεσίας, ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας, πρωτότυπου σεναρίου, μοντάζ και καλλιτεχνικής διεύθυνσης. Έξι υποψηφιότητες συγκεντρώνουν επίσης η «Ιστορία Γάμου» του Νόα Μπάουμπακ, το «Jojo Rabbit» του Τάικα Γουαϊτίτι, και οι «Μικρές Κυρίες» της Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ, με κοινό στοιχείο πως κανείς από τους σκηνοθέτες τους δεν ψηφίστηκε στη δική τους κατηγορία. Το Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας διεκδικούν οι εξής: «Κόντρα σε όλα», «Ο Ιρλανδός», «Jojo Rabbit», «Joker», «Μικρές Κυρίες», «Ιστορία Γάμου», «1917», «Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ», «Παράσιτα». Στην κατηγορία καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας δεν υπάρχει καμία γυναίκα υποψήφια. Υποψήφιοι είναι οι: Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε («Ο Ιρλανδός»), Τοντ Φίλιπς («Joker»), Σαμ Μέντες («1917»), Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο («Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ»), Μπονγκ Τζουν-Χο («Παράσιτα»).

Το Όσκαρ Α’ ανδρικού ρόλου διεκδικούν ο Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας για την ταινία «Πόνος και Δόξα», ο Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο για το «Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ», ο ‘Ανταμ Ντράιβερ για την «Ιστορία Γάμου», ο Χοακίν Φίνιξ για το «Joker» και ο Τζόναθαν Πράις για το «The Two Popes». Εκτός πεντάδας έμεινε ο Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο για τον «Ιρλανδό» του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε.

Στην κατηγορία Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου συναγωνίζονται η Σίνθια Ερίβο για την ερμηνεία της στο «Harriet», η Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον για την «Ιστορία Γάμου», η Σίρσα Ρόναν για τις «Μικρές Κυρίες», η Σαρλίζ Θερόν για το «Bombshell» και η Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ για το «Judy».

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι η Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον στη φετινή τελετή απονομής έχει διπλή υποψηφιότητα. Είναι υποψήφια για το Όσκαρ Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου με την ταινία «Ιστορία γάμου» και για το Όσκαρ Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου με το «JoJo Rabbit». Ενώ, απρόσμενη ήταν η υποψηφιότητα της Φλόρενς Πιου για το ρόλο της στις «Μικρές Κυρίες», αλλά και του Ράιαν Τζόνσον για το σενάριο του «Knives Out». Σημαντική απουσία ήταν και αυτή του «Frozen 2» στην κατηγορία καλύτερου animation. Η 92η Τελετή Απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 9 Φεβρουαρίου στο Dolby Theatre του Χόλιγουντ.

Όλη η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ 2020

Καλύτερης ταινίας:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου:

Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας “Pain and Glory”

Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Ανταμ Ντράιβερ “Marriage Story”

Χοακίν Φοίνιξ “Joker”

Τζόναθαν Πράις “The Two Popes”

Α Γυναικείου Ρόλου:

Σύνθια Ερίβο “Harriet”

Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον “Marriage Story”

Σαοΐρζε Ρόναν “Little Women”

Σαρλίζ Θερόν “Bombshell”

Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ “Judy”

Β Ανδρικού Ρόλου:

Τομ Χανκς, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Άντονι Χόπκινς, “The Two Popes”

Αλ Πατσίνο, “The Irishman”

Τζο Πέσι, “The Irishman”

Μπραντ Πιτ, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Β Γυναικείου Ρόλου:

Κάθι Μπέιτς, “Richard Jewell”

Λόρα Ντερν, “Marriage Story”

Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, “Jojo Rabbit”

Φλόρενς Πακ, “Little Women”

Μαργκότ Ρόμπι, “Bombshell”

Σκηνοθεσίας:

Μάρτιν Σκορτσέζε, “The Irishman”

Τοντ Φίλιπς, “Joker”

Σαμ Μέντες, “1917”

Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Μπονγκ Χουν Χο, “Parasite”

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois

“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” Chris Butler

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων μικρού μήκους:

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan

“Memorable,” Bruno Collet

“Sister,” Siqi Song

Διασκευασμένου σεναρίου:

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου:

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Φωτογραφίας:

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

“1917,” Roger Deakins

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ:

“American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad

“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa

“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Καλύτερου ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους:

“In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger

“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas

“St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Μικρού μήκους:

“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur

“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat

“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry

“Saria,” Bryan Buckley

“A Sister,” Delphine Girard

Καλύτερης ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας:

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

Μοντάζ:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Μοντάζ ήχου:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Μιξάζ:

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Παραγωγής:

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Μουσικής:

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Τραγουδιού:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Μέικ απ και κομμώσεις

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Κοστουμιών:

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker,” Mark Bridges

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Οπτικών Εφέ:

“Avengers Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

