Οι προϋποθέσεις εισόδου στην ελληνική επικράτεια για πτήσεις εξωτερικού έως την 26η Νοεμβρίου

Protocol for Arrivals in Greece – travel.gov.gr – As of May 14 th, travelers arriving in Greece are required to have either a negative PCR certificate from a testing laboratory, for a Covid-19 test taken no later than 72 hours before arrival or a negative antigen (rapid) certificate taken no longer than 48 hours before arrival.. This test is mandatory for all tourists (including children over the age of 12), regardless of the … travel.gov.gr