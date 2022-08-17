Τελευταία Νέα
Saturday 20/08 | Sun:Set® by Alexandros Christopoulos | ANASHA

Anasha welcomes @alexandroschristopoulos, in a special theme party from sunset to midnight ,that aims to stimulate all your senses once again
Saturday 20/08 from 18:00 till midnight
Dinner &Bottle Service Reservations Highly Recommended : 6945696613
Ναυαρίνου 20, Καλαμάτα
Alexandros Christopoulos
Award Winning & Special Guest DJ for:
TOM FORD, DIOR, YVES SAINT LAURENT, PRADA, BULGARI, LOUIS VUITTON, VOGUE, DIOR, CARTIER, DSQUARED, GIORGIO ARMANI, NOBU, PORSCHE, PLAYBOY, FASHION TV, VAN CLEEF & ARPELS, CONDE NAST TRAVELER & more…
www.hoteling.gr
www.alexandroschristopoulos.com
