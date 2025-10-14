Δείτε LIVE το 6ο διεθνές συνέδριο “Tomorrow Tastes Mediterranean 2025” (video)

Με τη συμμετοχή κορυφαίων ονομάτων από τον χώρο της υγείας και της διατροφής καθώς και στελεχών της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής, συνεχίζεται για δεύτερη ημέρα, σήμερα, το 6ο διεθνές συνέδριο “Tomorrow Tastes Mediterranean 2025” (TTM 2025). Το συνέδριο φέρνει για πρώτη φορά στην Ελλάδα τον παγκόσμιο διάλογο για τη μεσογειακή διατροφή και τη σημασία της για την υγεία, τη βιωσιμότητα, την αγροδιατροφή και την πολιτιστική μας κληρονομιά, και διοργανώνεται από το Ίδρυμα Καπετάν Βασίλη και Κάρμεν Κωνσταντακόπουλου και το Κέντρο Μεσογειακής Διατροφής Torribera, μιας πρωτοβουλίας του Culinary Institute of America και του Πανεπιστημίου της Βαρκελώνης.

Διεθνώς αναγνωρισμένοι σεφ – μεταξύ των οποίων οι: Γιάννης Μπαξεβάνης, Μανώλης Παπουτσάκης, Χριστόφορος Πέσκιας, María José San Román, Joris Larigaldie, Diane Kochilas και Semsa Denizsel – θα αναδείξουν μέσα από live cooking sessions, συζητήσεις και θεματικά εργαστήρια, τον πλούτο και την καινοτομία της μεσογειακής διατροφής.

Tuesday, October 14

8:30 Registration, Coffee and Light Breakfast

With local Messinian flavors

9:00 Plenary Session VI (48 min)

Crafting Flavor in the Eastern Mediterranean Kitchen: From Greece and Turkey to the Levant

Moderator: Maureen Costura, Professor of Applied Food Studies, CIA; Hyde Park, NY (5 min)

Presenters: Özgür Taş, Chef and Co-Owner, Arjin Experience Restaurant; Trikala, Greece (7 min)

Şemsa Denizsel, Chef, Author and Youtuber; Thessaloniki, Greece (7 min)

Kamal Mouzawak, Chef and Food Writer; Beirut, Lebanon (7 min)

Followed by a moderated panel discussion with all participants (18 min) and audience participation (4 min). Total 22 min

9:50 Plenary Session VII (48 min)

Healthy and Craveable: Of Chefs, Signature Flavors, and Innovation in the Professional Mediterranean Kitchen

Moderator: Maria Loi, Chef and Owner, Loi Estiatorio Restaurant; Author and Television Host, Life of Loi: Secrets of the Mediterranean; New York, USA (5 min)

Presenters: Manolis Papoutsakis, Chef and Co-Owner, Haroupi, Ten Tables and Pharaoh Restaurants; Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece (8 min)

Nikos Billis, Executive Chef, W Hotel at Costa Navarino; Pilos, Greece (8 min)

Christoforos Peskias, Chef and Owner, Dopios and Kapsa Restaurants; Athens, Greece (8 min)

Followed by a moderated panel discussion with all participants (14 min) and audience participation (5 min). Total 19 min

10:40 Plenary Session VIII (43 min)

Renewing the World Heritage of the Mediterranean Diet, Part II: Perspectives on Agriculture and its Future

Moderator: Effie Lazaridou, Chief Executive Officer, New Agriculture New Generation; Athens, Greece (4 min)

Presenters: Vasilios Gkisakis, Researcher, National Agricultural Research Foundation, ELGO – DIMITRA; Kalamata, Greece (8 min)

Alkis Alexandrou, General Manager, Piraeus Bank; Athens, Greece (8 min)

Discussant: Ellen Cecilie Wright, Senior Science Officer, EAT; Oslo, Norway (4 min)

Followed by a moderated panel discussion with all participants (14 min) and audience participation (5 min). Total 19 min

11:25 Coffee / Networking Break

11:45 Plenary Session IX (43 min)

Healthy and Scalable: Mediterranean Plant-Forward Flavors in High-Volume

Foodservice, from Schools and Hospitals to the Workplace and Hotels

Moderator

/ Presenter: Michiel Bakker, President, The Culinary Institute of America; Hyde Park, USA (12 min)

Presenters: Joris Larigaldie, Director of Culinary and F&B Operations, Costa Navarino; Pilos, Greece (8 min)

Iakovos Apergis, Chef, Piraeus General Hospital – Tzaneio; Athens, Greece (8 min)

Followed by a moderated panel discussion with all participants (10 min) and audience participation (5 min). Total 15 min

12:30 Plenary Session X (43 min)

Of “Food as Medicine” and “Super Foods” — Frontiers of Discovery around Polyphenols and other Bioactive Compounds in the Mediterranean Diet

Moderator: Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology, Chair of the Dept. of Nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Boston, USA (4 min)

Presenters: Leandros Skaltsounis, Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Athens; Athens, Greece (7 min)

Rosa M. Lamuela-Raventós, Full Professor of Nutrition and Bromatology and Researcher at the Institute of Nutrition and Food Safety, University

of Barcelona and Group Director, Natural Antioxidants/Polyphenol Research Group, CIBEROBN; Barcelona, Spain (7 min)

Antonia Trichopoulou, Member of the Academy of Athens; Head, Center for Public Health Research and Education (CEPHRE), Academy of Athens; Full Professor Emeritus, University of Athens School of Medicine; Athens, Greece (7 min)

Andriana C. Kaliora, Professor in Human Nutrition & Foods, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, School of Health Sci. & Education, Harokopio University; Athens, Greece (7 min)

Followed by a moderated panel discussion with all participants (8 min) and audience participation (3 min). Total 11 min

13:15 Plenary Session XI (43 min)

The Mediterranean Diet in the World: Perspectives from Cultures Near and Far; and Social Media

Moderator: Angeliki Kosmopoulou, Archaeologist, Story Strategist and Philanthropy Advisor; Founder, Storymentor; Athens, Greece (3 min)

Presenters: María José San Roman, Gastronomic Director, Monastrell Restaurant. CEO, María José San Roman Goup; Alicante, Spain (7 min)

Cuilin Zhang, Chair, Professor and Director, Global Center for Asian Women’s Health (GloW) and Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore; Adjunct Professor of Nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Singapore (7 min)

Sara Roversi, Activist, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur; Founder, Future Food Institute; Bologna, Italy (7 min)

Followed by a moderated panel discussion with all participants (14 min) and audience participation (5 min). Total 19 min

14:00 Conference Closing Remarks (15 min)

Presenter: Robert Jones, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Industry Leadership and Impact; The Culinary Institute of America; Hyde Park, USA (4 min)

Xenophon Kappas, General Manager, Captain Vassilis and Carmen Constantakopoulos Foundation; Athens, Greece (4 min)

Rosa M. Lamuela-Raventós, Full Professor of Nutrition and Bromatology and Researcher at the Institute of Nutrition and Food Safety, University of Barcelona and CIBEROBN; Barcelona, Spain (4 min)

14:15 Transfer to Kalamata’s Agora (Public Market)

14:45 Mediterranean Marketplace Food Festival: Exploring the Kalamata Agora

The Central Market in Kalamata, one of the most vibrant in the whole of the Peloponnese, is the setting for our concluding conference event. The festival will connect speakers, attendees, media representatives and sponsors with the local community; with farmers, fishermen and small food producers in the region; and with the rich culinary traditions of Messinia and the whole of the Mediterranean.

Participants will embark on a culinary journey featuring thematic stops that highlight the importance of local and other Mediterranean-sourced ingredients and direct producer-customer connection, as well as tasting experiences created in collaboration between local chefs and guest chefs from elsewhere in Greece and the Mediterranean. Local winemakers will pour their best, and olive oil producers from Messinia and around the Mediterranean will share a spectrum of excellent EVOOs, including some that are just pressed from the new, fall 2025 harvest.

In one place, conference attendees will be able to experience the delicious entirety of the seasonal market basket that has shaped and inspired the traditional Greek Mediterranean Diet in Messinia.

A highlight of the program will be a live cooking demonstration by Lefteris Lazarou, on of Greece’s most acclaimed chefs, who will prepare lionfish – an invasive species in the Mediterranean. By showcasing its culinary potential, he will not only bring his creativity and deep knowledge of Mediterranean gastronomy to the Agora stage, but also highlight the importance of sustainability and the role gastronomy can play in protecting marine ecosystems.

Cooking Station 1

Savoring the Mediterranean. Culinary Stories from the Heart of the Diet: Cooking with Three Ingredients

A creative culinary journey where chefs showcase the essence of the Mediterranean diet by preparing dishes with just three main ingredients, highlighting simplicity, seasonality, and authentic flavors.

Host: Manolis Papoutsakis, Chef and Co-Owner, Haroupi, Ten Tables and Pharaoh Restaurants; Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece

Guest Chefs & Time Slots:

14:45 – Group A Leonidas Kiriakopoulos , Chef, Oinopantopoleio Chrysomallis; Kalamata, Greece

, Chef, Oinopantopoleio Chrysomallis; Kalamata, Greece 15:10 – Group B Jason Potanovich , Chef and Associate Dean, Chair of the Olive Oil Working Group, The Culinary Institute of America; Hyde Park, USA

, Chef and Associate Dean, Chair of the Olive Oil Working Group, The Culinary Institute of America; Hyde Park, USA 15:40 – Group C Şemsa Denizsel , Chef, Author and Youtuber; Thessaloniki, Greece

, Chef, Author and Youtuber; Thessaloniki, Greece 16:10 – Group D Stavriani Zervakakou, Chef and Owner, Aspasia Restaurant; Stavri-Mani, Greece

Public Sessions:

16:30 Jason Potanovich , Chef and Associate Dean, Chair of the Olive Oil Working Group, The Culinary Institute of America; Hyde Park, USA

, Chef and Associate Dean, Chair of the Olive Oil Working Group, The Culinary Institute of America; Hyde Park, USA 17:00 Leonidas Kiriakopoulos, Chef, Oinopantopoleio Chrysomallis; Kalamata, Greece

Cooking Station 2

From Local Producers to Your Plate: Ladera

A tribute to Mediterranean ladera – vegetable-based dishes in olive oil – prepared with fresh products from local producers, celebrating authenticity, health, and sustainability.

Host: Dimitris Antonopoulos, Journalist and Gastronomy Expert; Athens, Greece

Guest Chefs & Time Slots:

14:45 – Group B Giannis Koumanis , Chef and Owner, Versallies Restaurant; Kalamata, Greece

, Chef and Owner, Versallies Restaurant; Kalamata, Greece 15:10 – Group C Özgür Taş , Chef and Co-Owner, Arjin Experience Restaurant; Trikala, Greece

, Chef and Co-Owner, Arjin Experience Restaurant; Trikala, Greece 15:40 – Group D Sotiris Boutsikos, Chef, Carina Restaurant; Koroni, Greece

16:10 – Group A Georgia Koutsoukou, Executive Chef, Food Traditions of Messinia; Slow Food Chef Leader for the Peloponnese; Koroni, Greece

Public Sessions:

16:30 Sotiris Boutsikos , Chef, Carina Restaurant; Koroni, Greece

, Chef, Carina Restaurant; Koroni, Greece 17:00 Georgia Koutsoukou, Executive Chef, Food Traditions of Messinia; Slow Food Chef Leader for the Peloponnese; Koroni, Greece

Cooking Station 3

A Taste of the Season: Greens in Mediterranean Cuisine

A culinary journey celebrating fresh, seasonal greens and herbs, highlighting their central role in the Mediterranean diet through simple, flavorful preparations.

Host: Christoforos Peskias, Chef and Owner, Dopios and Kapsa Restaurants; Athens, Greece

Guest Chefs & Time Slots:

14:45 – Group C Spiros Kompogiannitis , Chef and Owner, Kardamo Restaurant and Nom Street Food; Kalamata, Greece

, Chef and Owner, Kardamo Restaurant and Nom Street Food; Kalamata, Greece 15:10 – Group D Kamal Mouzawak , Chef and Food Writer; Founder of Souk El Tayeb; Beirut, Lebanon

, Chef and Food Writer; Founder of Souk El Tayeb; Beirut, Lebanon 15:40 – Group A Diane Kochilas , Chef, Cooking School Owner, Cookbook Author and Host of PBS Series, My Greek Table; Athens, Greece

, Chef, Cooking School Owner, Cookbook Author and Host of PBS Series, My Greek Table; Athens, Greece 16:10 – Group B Yiannis Baxevanis, Chef, Writer and Culinary Consultant; Athens, Greece

Public Sessions:

16:30 Kamal Mouzawak , Chef and Food Writer; Founder of Souk El Tayeb; Beirut, Lebanon

, Chef and Food Writer; Founder of Souk El Tayeb; Beirut, Lebanon 17:00 Spiros Kompogiannitis, Chef and Owner, Kardamo Restaurant and Nom Street Food; Kalamata, Greece

Cooking Station 4

Fish as a Key Element of the Mediterranean Diet

Exploring the richness of Mediterranean cuisine through fish, this station showcases seasonal, sustainable seafood prepared with traditional and innovative techniques.

Host: Angeliki Kosmopoulou, Archaeologist, Story Strategist and Philanthropy Advisor; Founder, Storymentor; Athens, Greece

Guest Chefs & Time Slots:

14:45 – Group D María José San Román, Gastronomic Director, Monastrell Restaurant; CEO, María José San Roman Group; Alicante, Spain

Joris Larigaldie, Director of Culinary and F&B Operations, Costa Navarino; Messinia, Greece

15:10 – Group A Lluís Bofill Miquel, Food Journalist; Director, GastroEvents; Tarragona, Spain

Rosa Bel, Head of Production and Organization of Gastronomic Events; Begur, Spain

Kostas Vassiliadis, Chef and Owner, Mple Kanarini Restaurant; Kalamata, Greece

15:40 – Group B María José San Román, Gastronomic Director, Monastrell Restaurant; CEO, María José San Roman Group; Alicante, Spain

Kostas Vassiliadis, Chef and Owner, Mple Kanarini Restaurant; Kalamata, Greece

16:10 – Group C Lluís Bofill Miquel, Food Journalist; Director, GastroEvents; Tarragona, Spain

Rosa Bel, Head of Production and Organization of Gastronomic Events; Begur, Spain

Joris Larigaldie, Director of Culinary and F&B Operations, Costa Navarino; Messinia, Greece

Public Sessions:

16:30 María José San Román, Gastronomic Director, Monastrell Restaurant; CEO, María José San Roman Group; Alicante, Spain

Joris Larigaldie, Director of Culinary and F&B Operations, Costa Navarino; Messinia, Greece

17:00 Lluís Bofill Miquel, Food Journalist; Director, GastroEvents; Tarragona, Spain

Rosa Bel, Head of Production and Organization of Gastronomic Events; Begur, Spain

Kostas Vassiliadis, Chef and Owner, Mple Kanarini Restaurant; Kalamata, Greece

Sponsor & Local Associations Booths

14:45 – 17:15 Exhibition stands featuring sponsors, local producers and cultural associations

Conference attendees and the public will have the opportunity to interact directly with partners and community representatives, discover regional initiatives, and engage with organizations supporting the values of the Mediterranean Diet

17:15 End of the conference